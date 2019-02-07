Newcomers to learn about fire safety

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club's next coffee meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Stage Coach Lane. The featured speaker will be from North County Fire Protection. Members will hear how to keep safe during fire season.

The January speaker was Roy Moosa, one of the new owners of the Historic Fallbrook Theater on Main Avenue. He gave members a history of the Mission Theater from its inception in 1948 to current. He explained his plans for the theater to have classic movies, theater, concerts, musicals, comedy and private parties. There are plans for dining as well as beer and wine. Numerous remodeling plans are underway, and a grand opening will be held soon.

Newcomers Club is a nonprofit organization for new residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz. It is a great way to meet new people and join any of the numerous activities planned by members. More information can be obtained by visiting http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.