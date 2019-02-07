Retired U.S. Marine Maj. Raymond Howard Schmidt of Palmetto, Florida, passed away Jan. 17, in Escondido. Born in Danvers, Illinois, to Joseph John and Mary Belle Lander-Schmidt, Raymond was the youngest of 12 children and is survived by his sisters, Carol Thomas and Edith Schneider; multiple nieces and nephews; and his sons, Theodore, Gregory and William.

Raymond served his country honorably for 21 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he received numerous decorations, including the Navy Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Gallantry Cross with Palm.

While in the Marine Corps, he earned the designation of “Mustang” by moving from enlisted rank to officer and earning both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in engineering while in the Marine Corps. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of California after retiring with honor from the Corps and was an instructor in computer sciences and engineering for The California Community Colleges for many years.

After retiring, Raymond continued to serve his country and community in numerous organizations, including the Military Order of the World Wars and the MOWW Youth Leadership Conference at U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton.

Raymond was a Marine, Mustang and Warrior. He served his country with honor, commitment and dignity and will be buried at sea with full military honors in a private ceremony. No other services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Semper Fi Fund at http://www.semperfifund.org.