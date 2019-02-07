Sharon Ambrosine Mullin, 75, passed away peacefully at Palomar Hospital due to complication with leukemia, Jan. 15, 2019. Sharon was born Oct. 9, 1943, in Portland, Oregon, the younger of two daughters. She moved to California in 1961. She had resided in Fallbrook for the last 48 years.

Sharon was a CPA and had her own business in the community. She was part of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce since 1981 and a member of Rotary since 1991. She was also involved with a business group called Connections; she co-chaired the Fallbrook Chili Cook-off for several years.

Sharon is survived by her loving son Michael Lorah and his wife May Lorah of Temecula, daughter Cathy Mullin of Las Vegas and three granddaughters, Victoria Lorah, Lexi Lorah and Samantha Lorah. She is also survived by other family members in Oregon such as her brother-in-law, Ray Hinz; nieces Kathy Kennedy and Vicky Golub, her husband Len Golub and nephews Larry Hinz and Keith Hinz.

In honoring Sharon’s wishes, the family will not be having a memorial service. A private ceremony will be held in Fallbrook. Donations could be made in her memory to the American Association for Cancer Research.