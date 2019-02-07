"The Tomato Guy" is back by popular demand

FALLBROOK – Dave Freed, “The Tomato Guy,” is considered the Orange County tomato expert. He has designed a unique self-watering system which can be easily be built at home. This system has produced 50 pounds of tomatoes from just one plant. In addition, Freed will explain how watering, temperature, mulching, pollination and fertilizing play a role in producing a delicious, juicy tomato.

The Fallbrook Garden Club has invited Freed back this year to speak at the club’s general meeting Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Members and guests will learn new techniques relating to tomatoes to implement in their gardens as the growing season begins. Social time and refreshments are at 12:30 p.m .; business meeting is at 1 p.m. with the program starting at 2 p.m. The public is welcome.

Fallbrook Garden Club’s 2019 Garden Tour and Plant Sale starts May 4, at the Historical Society, 260 Rocky Crest, in Fallbrook where tickets are exchanged for maps and visitors can purchase a variety of plants. Guests can tour seven beautiful home gardens in the Fallbrook area. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Gardens open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 1, at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Major Market and http://www.BrownPaperTicket.com. The cost is $20 in advance or $25 the day of the tour. Proceeds will benefit the club’s scholarship funds and numerous community projects. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.