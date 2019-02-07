Art by the Inch announced at Brandon Gallery

Artists Susan Keith and Dianne Jansen show how it works at Brandon Gallery's Art by the Inch.

FALLBROOK – Brandon Gallery will begin its sixth fundraiser "Art by the Inch," April 1, and will celebrate the rich agricultural character of Fallbrook. The painting will begin April 1, and it will go on sale at a reception and pre-sale, April 13. Sales continue through May.

Brandon Gallery artists will collaborate to create a 30-foot-long work of art, combining all the artists' unique styles in a work that depicts Fallbrook's agricultural life and legacy. The public is invited to stop in and watch the painting progress and talk to the participating artists. Any time after April 13, buye...