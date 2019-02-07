Crazy for tap

Taylor Mettra as Polly and Jeffery Scott Parsons as Bobby tap their way through "Crazy for You."

"Crazy for You" is a smash hit, the No. 1 show in San Diego County now playing downtown at the Horton Grand Theatre. Plus, everybody in the show tap dances. Busby Berkley lives.

Produced by San Diego Musical Theatre "Crazy for You" opened Friday, Feb. 1. And just maybe, it's the best show in the last 12 months.

Director Kirsten Chandler calls this "an old-fashioned musical about a boy, a girl, and a theatre that needs saving. It is a lighthearted, toe tapping confection..." And she is right.

Starring – a term never used in this column before – Jeffery Scott Parsons as Bobby Childs, th...