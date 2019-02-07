Pala's February free events include tribute concert

PALA – Pala Casino Spa and Resort will continue its free events series in February that will feature the return of its popular tribute concerts on a monthly basis at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, when Mick Adams and The Stones will host guests in the Pala Events Center. The 60+ Club also will continue its free entertainment schedule at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, and the new, expanded Luis Rey’s will continue to offer performances on Fridays and Saturdays. The 60+ Club also will meet in the Pala Events Center.

The free February entertainment schedule includes:

Tribute Concert

8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15...