Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Annual Orchid Auction scheduled for this weekend

 
Last updated 2/8/2019 at 2:12pm



SAN MARCOS – The San Diego County Cymbidium Society will hold its annual Orchid Auction Saturday, Feb. 9, at the San Marcos Community Center, 3 Civic Center Drive, in San Marcos. Event will feature all types of orchids. A preview will begin at 11 a.m., and the auction will begin at noon with free admission and free parking. Credit cards will be accepted. For more information, contact Ivan Allen at (760) 533-4975.

Submitted by The San Diego County Cymbidium Society.





 
Village News

