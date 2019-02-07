County trails to try in 2019

Make 2019 the year of new adventures and fresh air. San Diego County park rangers have selected 10 trails for residents to try this year. The picks are scattered across the county from the coast to the mountains and deserts. And they’re a mix of some of the most popular and least traveled.

Before hitting the trail, consider the difficulty of the hike, the weather and personal physical fitness levels. The trails are broken down from easy to hard. No matter if someone is taking their first steps or are looking for a new hiking challenge, bring plenty of water, dress properly, stay on marked trails and make sure to let someone know where they are hiking.

In addition, County Parks hosts dozens and dozens of guided hikes throughout the year. Find one in the County Parks and Recreation Activity Guide.

Easy

Trail: Dairy Mart Pond Loop Trail at Tijuana River Valley Regional Park

Distance: 2 miles

Elevation Gain: Flat

Duration: 1 hour

Pro Tip: Take a virtual hike along the trail before lacing up the sneakers and hiking it in real life. Part of the trail is Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.

Trail: La Orilla Trail at San Elijo Ecological Reserve

Distance: Up to 5 miles

Elevation Gain: Flat

Duration: 2 to 4 hours

Pro Tip: San Elijo is a bird-watcher’s paradise. Bring binoculars. Stop by the visitors’ center for a map and to meet Franklin.

Trail: Valley View Trail at Barnett Ranch County Preserve

Distance: 4 miles

Elevation Gain: 630 feet

Duration: 2 hours

Pro Tip: Don’t miss the opportunity to snap a selfie at the double-sided bench. The preserve is a great spot for lunch or snacking al fresco.

Easy/Moderate

Trail: Flinn Peak Trail at Flinn Springs County Park

Distance: 0.75 miles

Elevation Gain: 175 feet

Duration: 1 to 2 hours

Pro Tip: Keep eyes peeled for creek frogs and Kumeyaay artifacts like grinding holes, which were used for the preparation of food. While this is a shorter hike, choose a personal adventure and continue into the adjacent preserve.

Moderate

Trail: South Barcelona Trail at Dictionary Hill County Preserve

Distance: 2.1 miles

Elevation Gain: 565 feet

Duration: 1 to 2 hours

Pro Tip: This is the newest county acquired open space. If available, bring trekking poles or a hiking stick as parts of the trail are rocky.

Trail: Old Survey Road 97 at Ramona Grasslands County Preserve

Distance: 5.4 miles

Elevation Gain: 938 feet

Duration: 2 hours

Pro Tip: Hiking this trail takes a little bit of planning because hikers need a permit, and it is only open weekends from Aug. 15 to Nov. 15.

Moderate/Hard

Trail: Del Dios Highlands County Preserve fire road

Distance: 2.6 miles or longer

Elevation Gain: 910 feet

Duration: 1 to 2 hours

Pro Tip: Halfway up the trail hikers can see Lake Hodges. At the top, they can see the ocean on a clear day. Hike the 2.6 miles in Del Dios or continue into the Elfin Forest for another 10-plus miles.

Trail: Kanaka Loop Trail at Santa Ysabel East County Preserve

Distance: 7.4 miles

Elevation Gain: 1050 feet

Duration: 5 hours

Pro Tip: Be ready to share the trails with cattle that also call this preserve home. Of course, moooove over or wait for them to pass.

Hard

Trail: Mt. Gower County Preserve trail

Distance: 10.3 miles

Elevation Gain: 3,193 feet

Duration: 5 to 6 hours

Pro Tip: This preserve is not just dense chaparral, but oak woodlands, shaded streamside arbors and meadows. Look for the teepee and rock fangs along the hike.

Trail: El Cajon Mountain trail at El Capitan County Preserve

Distance: 11-plus miles

Elevation Gain: 4,000 feet

Duration: 5 to 7 hours

Pro Tip: This trail is considered one of the toughest in the county. Start early and bring water, snacks and a fit friend to enjoy the views.