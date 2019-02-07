Jason Foundation offers help for youths contemplating suicide

FALLBROOK – There is an epidemic sweeping across the state, yet few are covering the topic. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new fatal injury data for California. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for middle and high school youth. In fact, the state loses a young person aged 10 to 24 years every 0.65 days.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of preventable death. Four out of every five young people who attempt suicide exhibit clear warning signs before an attempt. That means in 80 percent of attempts there is an opportunity to recognize these warning signs and intervene. By knowing the warning signs associated with suicide and knowing how to help, it could save a life.

If you or someone you love is struggling with depression and/or thinking about suicide, get help now. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, (800) 273-8255, is a free resource that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

The Jason Foundation is a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide prevention and awareness. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost. To learn more about the warning signs associated with suicide and how to help, visit http://www.jasonfoundation.com.

Submitted by the Jason Foundation.