Fallbrook Chamber announces upcoming events for February and March
Last updated 2/8/2019 at 2:04pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has posted its events for February and March. They are as follows:
Feb. 14 – 8 a.m. – SunUpper at The Pink Pineapple Boutique
Feb. 20 – 5:30 p.m. – SunDowner at George’s Plumbing, hosted by Fallbrook Village Rotary Club
Feb. 21 – 5 p.m. – WIN event at Silvergate Retirement Residence – Create Your Own Vision Board, $10 per person
Feb. 28 – 5 p.m. – Dinner Mob at Harry’s Sports Bar & Grill
March 4 – 8:30 a.m. – First Monday Coffee at Chamber office
March 14 – 8 a.m. – SunUpper at UPS Store
March 20 – 5:30 p.m. – SunDowner at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, hosted by Rotary Club of Fallbrook
March 29 – Noon – Lunch Mob at El Jardin Mexican Restaurant
Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, (760) 728-5845.
Reader Comments
(0)