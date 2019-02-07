Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Sheriff's Department seeking public's help

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/12/2019 at 4:36pm

San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying the woman in these photos that they say stole CBD oil from a Fallbrook pet salon.

FALLBROOK - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Fallbrook Substation is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect they say stole several vials of CBD oil from a local pet salon.

On Jan. 21, the woman described to be between the ages of 25-35 years old with a medium to heavy build and brown hair in a bun walked into the Fallbrook Pet Parlor and stole several vials of the product intended for pets.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ashkar at the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation by calling (760) 451-3100.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018