Sheriff's Department seeking public's help

FALLBROOK - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Fallbrook Substation is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect they say stole several vials of CBD oil from a local pet salon.

On Jan. 21, the woman described to be between the ages of 25-35 years old with a medium to heavy build and brown hair in a bun walked into the Fallbrook Pet Parlor and stole several vials of the product intended for pets.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ashkar at the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation by calling (760) 451-3100.