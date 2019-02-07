Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Traffic collision causes truck to over side of hill, driver extricated

 
Last updated 2/12/2019 at 4:16pm

North County Fire

Firefighters had to rescue a driver from a hillside after a collision forced the truck off the road and trapped the driver inside.

DE LUZ - North County Fire Protection District reported a traffic collision at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 in the area of Sandia Creek Drive and W. Sandia Creek Terrace that resulted in a car going off the roadway and trapping the driver inside.

About an hour after firefighters arrived, the patient was extricated, hauled up the hillside and transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters were dealing with getting the truck out of the drainage and diesel fuel leakage was coming from the truck.

By 4:10 p.m. North County Fire had reported that the truck was lifted out of the drainage and the fuel spill was cleaned up.

They commended the efforts of San Diego County HAZMAT, Camp Pendleton Fire HAZMAT, San Diego City Fire and Rescue HAZMAT and United Towing in handling the situation.

The condition of the driver was unknown.

 
Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

