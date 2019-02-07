Here in our idyllic town of Fallbrook two incidents made the news lately

In the first, a numbskull started a panic by shooting a pistol in the air. Confronted by San Diego Sheriff’s deputies and ordered to drop the weapon, he turned and pointed his handgun at the deputies. Sheriff No. 1 immediately fired his service weapon and hit the scumbag four times. He lived, and now will become an extra burden on the beleaguered taxpayers.

The second incident was a stakeout by a lone deputy surveilling an area where a nutjob was attacking cars with a baseball bat. The deputy was staked out watching the area under surveillance. Suddenly. the perp appeared, swinging a baseball bat and smashing windows in the deputy’s car. He was shot four times at pretty much, close range. It stopped the attack but didn’t kill the perp.

Now, my question for the sheriff of San Diego County is: what kind of pea-shooter are your deputies armed with? A 1911 Colt .45 would have, with one shot, ended the attack with the death of the perp.

I know the Colt .45 has been deemed obsolete but if I was a cop and mandated to carry a half-baked weapon like these guys, I can tell you that the .45 would be my go-to backup.

Thomas G. Johnson