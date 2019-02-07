Conquest Tsunami wins Clocker's Corner stakes eight days after previous stakes race

Eight days after finishing third in the Grade 2 Palos Verdes Stakes race San Luis Rey Training Center gelding Conquest Tsunami won the Clocker’s Corner Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Conquest Tsunami’s win in the Jan. 27 stakes race was by 4 1/4 lengths over second-place Cistron, and the horse in conjunction with jockey Drayden Van Dyke led throughout the 6 1/2-furlong race.

“He’s a very good horse,” trainer Peter Miller said.

The Jan. 19 Palos Verdes Stakes was a six-furlong race on Santa Anita’s dirt track. After breaking third, Conquest Tsunami was in the lead after one-quart...