Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Conquest Tsunami wins Clocker's Corner stakes eight days after previous stakes race

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/8/2019 at 3pm



Eight days after finishing third in the Grade 2 Palos Verdes Stakes race San Luis Rey Training Center gelding Conquest Tsunami won the Clocker’s Corner Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

Conquest Tsunami’s win in the Jan. 27 stakes race was by 4 1/4 lengths over second-place Cistron, and the horse in conjunction with jockey Drayden Van Dyke led throughout the 6 1/2-furlong race.

“He’s a very good horse,” trainer Peter Miller said.

The Jan. 19 Palos Verdes Stakes was a six-furlong race on Santa Anita’s dirt track. After breaking third, Conquest Tsunami was in the lead after one-quart...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/10/2019 04:56