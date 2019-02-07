Cudal wins 50 back at FAST meet
The Fallbrook Associated Swim Team hosted the FAST 12 and Under ABC Meet at the Fallbrook High School pool Jan. 25-27, and FAST swimmer Lucky Ace Cudal won the 50-yard backstroke race for 9-year-old and 10-year-old boys.
The 10-year-old Cudal had a winning time of 40.67 seconds.
“It was a great swim,” Sean Redmond, meet organizer and FAST director of coaching, said.
The time was more than five seconds faster than Cudal’s previous personal record in the 50-yard butterfly.
“I don’t think he expected to be dropping five seconds in his time,” Redmond said.
Cudal was one of 18 F...
