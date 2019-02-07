Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Cudal wins 50 back at FAST meet

 
The Fallbrook Associated Swim Team hosted the FAST 12 and Under ABC Meet at the Fallbrook High School pool Jan. 25-27, and FAST swimmer Lucky Ace Cudal won the 50-yard backstroke race for 9-year-old and 10-year-old boys.

The 10-year-old Cudal had a winning time of 40.67 seconds.

“It was a great swim,” Sean Redmond, meet organizer and FAST director of coaching, said.

The time was more than five seconds faster than Cudal’s previous personal record in the 50-yard butterfly.

“I don’t think he expected to be dropping five seconds in his time,” Redmond said.

Cudal was one of 18 F...



