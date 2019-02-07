First-time player Garcia excelling for Bonsall High School girls' basketball team
Last updated 2/8/2019 at 3:23pm
When Bonsall High School was unable to field a girls' varsity soccer team this year, freshman Estrella Garcia took her field vision and transferred those skills to the basketball court.
While she still considers soccer her favorite sport – "I like running with the ball and scoring," Garcia said – she's having a great first year for the Legion basketball team.
The Legion's record is 5-2 in league and 5-6 overall. They were scheduled to play at Del Lago Academy Wednesday, Feb. 6, and will end the regular season by playing School for Entrepreneurship & Technology at home Thursday, Fe...
