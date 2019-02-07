First-time player Garcia excelling for Bonsall High School girls' basketball team

Bonsall High School freshman Estrella Garcia has made an immediate impact on the Legion girls’ basketball team.

When Bonsall High School was unable to field a girls' varsity soccer team this year, freshman Estrella Garcia took her field vision and transferred those skills to the basketball court.

While she still considers soccer her favorite sport – "I like running with the ball and scoring," Garcia said – she's having a great first year for the Legion basketball team.

The Legion's record is 5-2 in league and 5-6 overall. They were scheduled to play at Del Lago Academy Wednesday, Feb. 6, and will end the regular season by playing School for Entrepreneurship & Technology at home Thursday, Fe...