Inability to hold leads keeps Warrior boys' basketball winless

The score at the end of 32 minutes of regulation play, or after one or more overtime periods if the score is tied after four quarters, determines who wins or loses a high school basketball game. Fallbrook High School has been on the losing end for all 22 of the Warriors’ games as of Jan. 25, including six Valley League matches, but the Warriors have forced Valley League opponents to overcome fourth-quarter deficits.

“We had leads,” Fallbrook coach Ryan Smith said.

Fallbrook and Escondido High School were opponents when Valley League play began Jan. 9. The game at Fallbrook ended as...