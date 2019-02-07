PE position offer increasing interest in Fallbrook football coach position

Interest in the Fallbrook High School head football coach position has been strong, and Fallbrook athletic director Patrick Walker said that the opportunity for the new coach to be a physical education coach rather than a classroom teacher is the reason.

“I’m getting lots of interest, which is good,” Walker said.

Darius Pickett had been Fallbrook’s head football coach in 2017 and 2018. The decision for Pickett and the school district to part ways was made in December.

Steve Jorde will coach Fallbrook’s boys’ golf team this spring but has announced his plans to retire from the...