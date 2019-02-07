Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

PE position offer increasing interest in Fallbrook football coach position

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/8/2019 at 3:14pm



Interest in the Fallbrook High School head football coach position has been strong, and Fallbrook athletic director Patrick Walker said that the opportunity for the new coach to be a physical education coach rather than a classroom teacher is the reason.

“I’m getting lots of interest, which is good,” Walker said.

Darius Pickett had been Fallbrook’s head football coach in 2017 and 2018. The decision for Pickett and the school district to part ways was made in December.

Steve Jorde will coach Fallbrook’s boys’ golf team this spring but has announced his plans to retire from the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018