Warriors Girls Rugby teams win big over Rancho Bernardo again

The Fallbrook High School varsity girls’ rugby team scored early and often on a cold, wet and blustery morning at Rancho Bernardo High School to defeat the Broncos 54-0 in league play.

Senior Nathalie Celis scored four tries and freshman Jordan Duncan scored twice for the Warriors who led 34-0 at halftime. Amanda Ware, Abigail Bachmann, Tiahna Padilla and Itsarely Palma Castillo each scored once.

Freshman Ashlee Hernandez was named Rugby Girl of the match by head coach Craig Pinnell after she was thrust into the No. 8 position after senior Morgan Bitner was injured during pregame warmups...