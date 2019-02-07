Warriors start boys' soccer season 3-0-3 in league play

Valley League play for Fallbrook High School’s boys’ soccer team began Jan. 9, with a 2-1 home victory over Escondido High School, and a Jan. 25 triumph at Escondido to open the second round of league play gave the Warriors a 3-0-3 league record along with an overall mark of 5-8-5. The league record placed the Warriors second in the standings after the first six league games, and a tie with Fallbrook provided the only blemish on San Pasqual High School’s 5-0-1 league record.

“They’re doing great,” Fallbrook coach Jorge Rojas said. “We’re doing exceptionally well for league.”

Fallbrook’s Jan. 9 game against Escondido saw the Warriors take a 2-0 halftime lead.

“It gave us a little bit of confidence to try a few things, a few system changes,” Rojas said.

An unassisted goal was scored by Fallbrook junior Angel Gonzalez. Two seniors produced Fallbrook’s other goal against Escondido; Andres Ramos scored with an assist from Ishmael Guadarrama.

In the 17th minute of Fallbrook’s Jan. 11 home game against Ramona High School, a collision between Ramos and Ramona goalkeeper Lucas Marin sent both to the hospital.

“It was an unusual game because we did have a serious injury on the field,” Rojas said.

Marin dove to stop a Fallbrook shot and Ramos’ knee made contact with Marin’s head. Marin had a gash above the eyebrow and was taken to the emergency room, but he did not have a concussion and was medically cleared the following week. Tissue opened above Ramos’ knee.

“It was a pretty good gash,” Rojas said.

Ramos, who is a center midfielder and one of the Warriors’ captains, was not medically cleared until Jan. 27.

Ramona’s normal backup goalkeeper had received a red card in the Bulldogs’ previous game and was not eligible to play against Fallbrook. Junior varsity goalkeeper Randall Toten had been brought up to the varsity for Ramona’s game against the Warriors and took the nets when Marin was unable to continue.

“I think that gave us a little bit of an edge,” Rojas said.

Approximately five minutes after the injury the only goal of the 1-0 game was scored by senior Camillo Ruiz with an assist from junior Michael Lopez. The shutout was the third of the season for Fallbrook goalkeeper Roberto Ortega; the senior made four saves against the Bulldogs. Guadarrama is Fallbrook’s outside right back, senior Jake McBroom is the Warriors’ inside right back, sophomore Ricardo Acosta plays inside left back and senior Julian Cortes is in the outside left back position.

A Jan. 16 trip to Valley Center High School produced a 2-2 tie for the Warriors and the Jaguars.

“The boys played well,” Rojas said. “It was a little bit disappointing.”

An early goal was scored by junior Osvaldo Urbina with an assist from McBroom.

“We definitely came out and played some good soccer,” Rojas said.

The Warriors had a 1-0 halftime lead, but the Jaguars scored the equalizer in the second half. Fallbrook took a 2-1 lead on a goal by senior Pedro Penaloza, who was assisted by senior Omar Diaz.

That forced the Jaguars to address their deficit with an increased emphasis on offense, which led to the tying goal. “It’s just part of the game,” Rojas said.

Fallbrook also scored first in the 1-1 tie Jan. 18 at home against Mission Vista.

“We haven’t trailed,” Rojas said of the Warriors’ league play. “We’ve been extremely fortunate.”

Ruiz scored that second-half goal. Lopez provided the assist.

Ortega made four saves Jan. 23 at San Pasqual High School when the Warriors and Golden Eagles played to a scoreless tie.

“The boys played nice organized soccer,” Rojas said.

Tanner Wrzeski is a freshman but earned the starting goalkeeper position for San Pasqual.

“He made a phenomenal save,” Rojas said.

The Jan. 25 game in Escondido was a 1-0 Warriors win.

“They continue to play organized soccer,” Rojas said. “It was fun to watch.”

The second-half goal was scored by senior Eric Ruiz with an assist from Penaloza. Ortega saved four shots.

“I’m just really happy that the boys are being extremely consistent,” Rojas said. “We still have an undefeated streak. Hopefully we can maintain that undefeated status.”