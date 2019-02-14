Boxer-Capitano earns degree from Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio – Adena Boxer-Capitano of Fallbrook was among more than 1,000 students from Miami University who received degrees during fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 14, at Millett Hall.

Boxer-Capitano graduated with a master’s degree in biology.

Considered one of eight original “Public Ivies” in the country, Miami University is located in Oxford, Ohio. The university is consistently ranked by U.S. News and World Report for its commitment to undergraduate teaching and is the number one college town according to Forbes.

Submitted by Miami University.

