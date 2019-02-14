Clarence M. Nejo “Louchie” was born on March 30, 1951 to Mary Nejo and Carl Siva. He passed away on Feb. 8, 2019 at his home on the Pala Indian Reservation surrounded by his loving family. Louchie was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clifford Nejo.

Louchie was raised on the Pala Indian Reservation.He married Bonnie Nejo (Blanton), of Fallbrook, California and had four children, Pearl Nejo, Joe Nejo, Sam Nejo and Carla Nejo, all of Pala. Together, they raised their family on the reservation.

Louchie worked for over 20 years as a heavy equipment operator for Con-Rock Sand & Gravel Co. He enjoyed classic cars, golf and time spent with family and friends.

Louchie is survived by his three sisters, Kathy Siva, Lydia M. of Palm Springs, Cecelia McElhone of Pala and brother Jude Siva of Palm Springs; his companion of 23 years, Vicky Carey of Mesa Grande; four children, 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Louchie also had numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

His strong presence will be sorely missed.

Rosary will be on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., Berry Bell Mortuary-Fallbrook; Funeral service, Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m., Word of God Fellowship

35374 Pala Temecula Road, Pala CA 92059 with burial immediately following at

Pala Indian Cemetery. Lunch will be served at Pala Administration Building.