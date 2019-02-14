FGMS program to show mining on volcanoes

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society invites the public to a truly adventurous presentation at its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 21. Geologist and mineral dealer Alfredo Petrov will speak about “Collecting minerals and gemstones on active volcanoes in Japan!”

Part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, Japan has over 100 active volcanoes and is a favorite location for Petrov to seek rare minerals, some of which can be faceted into gemstones. He will share his adventures to these exotic and dangerous places.

Petrov is a mineral mining expedition leader, organizing international collecting tours and is a German/Spanish/English translator of mineralogical articles and books.

The FGMS meeting is free of charge and begins at 7 p.m. at the FGMS building, 123 W. Alvarado Street, between Main Street and Pico Avenue. Free parking is available in the lot across the street. A selection of minerals will be offered for sale at a 20 percent discount. An opportunity raffle will also be held. Light refreshments will be served. For questions, contact the FGMS office at (760) 728-1130.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.