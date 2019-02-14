Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Mah Jong winner and next fundraiser announced

 
Last updated 2/14/2019 at 6:08am

FALLBROOK – Barb Guida racked up 16,900 points to win the top prize of $50 in the Jan. 25 Mah Jong Tournament sponsored by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club. Forty-eight players competed for that top spot. The public is welcome to play in the next tournament set for June 21. For more information, call Loraine Genovese at (760) 419-9730.

The Fallbrook Woman’s Club will hold its annual Attic Sale fundraiser on Saturday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its clubhouse, 238 W. Mission Road. Antiques, collectables, jewelry, art, clothes, toys, tools, plants and other household items will be offered for sale to support the club’s ongoing scholarship program and other philanthropic ventures.

The club’s general meeting and luncheon are on the second Tuesday of the month, 11 a.m., from September until June. The cost of the lunch is $12 with no charge in September and June. For planning purposes, anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to Lee Johnson, leejohnson512@gmail.com or (760) 723-8286. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org or call the club at (760) 728-1758.

 
