NCFPD and MRCD are hosting a free chipping event

FALLBROOK – North County Fire and Mission Resource Conservation District will be hosting an educational and functional chipping event that will feature free chipping services, Saturday, Feb. 16 at the old Fire Station 3, 4157 Olive Hill Rd., from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Informational materials on wildfire preparedness will be available to the public. Firefighters and members of MRCD will be on site to answer questions and advise on preparing one's home and property against a wildland fire. Residents may bring their yard and tree trimmings with them, where it will be chipped at no cost.

This is a great opportunity for residents to reduce the threat of wildfire by removing their yard waste and provide defensible space around their homes. Removing weeds, brush and other vegetation creates a buffer that helps keep the fire away from a home and reduces the risk from flying embers. Being ready for the next fire is the best defense. Call or visit MRCD at missionrcd.org to learn more about how to help reduce the risks. Visit North County Fire to find out more about how to be prepared at ncfire.org or at any of its stations throughout Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow.

There are some restrictions on what will be accepted for chipping: no dirt, bamboo, palm fronds or branches larger than 4” in diameter. Chipping services are for private citizens only; load amounts may be limited. Residents should be prepared to offload their trimmings as resources may be limited. Contractor reserves the right to refuse service.

