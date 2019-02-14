Nicholas Michael Flasch came into this world on July 22, 1996 to parents Pete and Karen Flasch. He was a devoted and loving brother to Brian Flasch, Karvon Croney, and Logan Flasch. He was loved deeply by his grandparents, Ed and Judy Flasch, Peter and Jerol Riley, and Lawrene Thomas.

Nick spent his school years in Fallbrook, California and graduated in Surprise, Arizona. He enjoyed camping, riding dirt bikes with his friends and exploring the outdoors. Music was at the core of his person, he was a self-taught guitar player constantly writing original songs as well as playing classic favorites, especially around the campfire with those close to him.

He loved to make other people happy, whether it was using his quick sense of humor to make people laugh or being the first to show up when someone needed help, he was always there. He made sure everyone around him felt loved and appreciated, no one ever left without a hug. He was everyone’s favorite “ginger”!

Nick's career in the construction industry was impressive to say the least. His unparalleled work ethic, quick learning, and natural talent on the job site helped him became one of the youngest grading foreman at TNT Blanchard, even managing to beat his dad's record by a few years.

He was an easy-going, kind-hearted, private person; an old soul if there ever were one. At times in this world, his heart had been broken and bruised, yet he continually got up, dusted off, and gave his best again and again.

Nick left this world on the morning of Feb. 1, 2019. He will be dearly missed by all whose lives he'd impacted. Nick's funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Masonic Cemetery in Fallbrook. A celebration of life memorial will take place afterwards at The Garden of Life Hall in Bonsall.