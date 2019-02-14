Sawyer given Big Heart Award

BONSALL – At the Bonsall Woman’s Club Feb. 7 meeting, the Big Heart Award was presented to coincide with Valentine’s Day.

This year’s recipient was Marcia Sawyer who epitomizes, by her every action, the essence of having a “Big Heart.” Sawyer has been an active member since 2006. She has held the position of fourth vice president and is a past recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Sawyer's leadership skillfully led a team of volunteers who were responsible for the success of the club’s most recent Christmas Luncheon. In the words of Joan Kaford, a founding member and past president, “the best Christmas Luncheon ever.” Over $15,000 was raised from this event and will be distributed to local charities as well as to local scholarship recipients. It is special to have a leader who also has a big heart.

Sawyer is usually ready to selflessly give of her time and pitch in where help is needed. She exemplifies the essence of charity, willingness to help others, and demonstrates an applaudable caring for her club and community. The award is presented to that member who has more than demonstrated her willingness to go above and beyond what is expected. She can be relied on to do her best in whatever endeavor she undertakes. The BWC is blessed to have Sawyer as a member.

The group meets the first Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, in Fallbrook. The doors open at 9 a.m. with the meeting starting at 10 followed by an enjoyable program and lunch. This month’s program will be a display from the Palomar District Arts Festival.

The March meeting’s lunch will be Shepherd’s Pie, salad, a starch, and warm rolls. The cost is $23 all inclusive. To attend, send a check made payable to BWC, for $23, to P.O. Box 545, Bonsall, CA 92003. The deadline is Feb. 28.

For information on BWC, visit Bonsallwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.