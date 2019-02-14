Spectacular new library opens at Palomar College

The new library at Palomar College will have its grand opening on Friday, Feb. 22.

SAN MARCOS – From the fourth-story views to state-of-the-art computer labs to reference desks, book stacks and study nooks on every floor, the new Library Learning Resource Center at Palomar College was bustling with students during the first week of the spring 2019 semester.

"This beautiful new building is a stellar example of Palomar's commitment to innovation and building for the future," Dr. Joi Lin Blake, superintendent and president of Palomar College, said. "We were proud to welcome our students into their new library this week, and we look forward to welcoming the community to ce...