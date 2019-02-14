Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Zieber named to dean's list at Army and Navy Academy

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2019 at 7:51am



CARLSBAD – Army and Navy Academy announced that Reid Zieber of Fallbrook has been named to the dean’s list for the first, second and third grading periods of the 2018-2019 school year.

Zieber is from the class of 2019. Students with a GPA of 3.80 or higher are named to the dean’s list.

“I am incredibly proud of the students who made the dean’s list,” Ethan Segovia, dean of academics, said. “They have worked hard, and it shows.”

Founded in 1910, the Army and Navy Academy is a private not-for-profit institution that provides an academically robust, character-based education...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/16/2019 00:04