Zieber named to dean's list at Army and Navy Academy

CARLSBAD – Army and Navy Academy announced that Reid Zieber of Fallbrook has been named to the dean’s list for the first, second and third grading periods of the 2018-2019 school year.

Zieber is from the class of 2019. Students with a GPA of 3.80 or higher are named to the dean’s list.

“I am incredibly proud of the students who made the dean’s list,” Ethan Segovia, dean of academics, said. “They have worked hard, and it shows.”

