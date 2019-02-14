Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

King's Players are looking for actors

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2019 at 8:17am



FALLBROOK – Christ the King Lutheran Church’s "King's Players" are in need of two young men actors for their production of "The Ark". Actors between the ages of 15 and 35 are needed. "The Ark" is a musical and all performers will be called upon to sing and dance.

Rehearsals are Monday and Friday evenings and performances will be May 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Christ the King.

Interested actors are asked to contact the director, Mary Fry, at mefry0713@yahoo.com immediately as rehearsals have already started.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.




 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/15/2019 22:27