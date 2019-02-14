King's Players are looking for actors

FALLBROOK – Christ the King Lutheran Church’s "King's Players" are in need of two young men actors for their production of "The Ark". Actors between the ages of 15 and 35 are needed. "The Ark" is a musical and all performers will be called upon to sing and dance.

Rehearsals are Monday and Friday evenings and performances will be May 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Christ the King.

Interested actors are asked to contact the director, Mary Fry, at mefry0713@yahoo.com immediately as rehearsals have already started.

...