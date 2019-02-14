Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

San Diego Golf & Craft Beer Festival arrives at Pala Mesa Resort March 1

 
Last updated 2/15/2019 at 8:46am

Golfers of all skill ranges test out the latest gear by the top club makers at the San Diego Golf & Craft Beer Festival.

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Golf & Craft Beer Festival lands at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. The festival will feature all of the latest golf has to offer, some of the top craft beers in the valley for those over 21 years of age, free golf clinics and much more.

Golfers of all ages and skill range will have the opportunity to test out the latest gear by the top club makers and receive hands-on training from PGA pros. If that's not enough, there'll be a variety of vendors displaying all the latest in golf clothin...



