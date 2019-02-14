Tour adobe homes from 'Mission to Modern' in Pauma Valley
Last updated 2/15/2019 at 8:30am
PAUMA VALLEY – The Eighth Annual Adobe Home Tour includes an adobe mission, an adobe church, a classic rancho-style adobe and four modern-design adobe homes, hence the theme – Mission to Modern. The tour will take place March 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost of tickets is $27. To order, visit http://adobehometour.com, or the Escondido History Center, 321 N Broadway, Escondido, 92025, http://escondidohistory.com. Ticket holders will pick up their program at St. Francis Episcopal Church. The tour program lists the addresses and directions to the Pauma Valley homes and the Pala Mission.
