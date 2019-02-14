World of Watercolor and Beyond opened Feb. 9

Last updated 2/15/2019 at 11:50am

FALLBROOK – World of Watercolor & Beyond, the 10th annual Signature American Watermedia International Exhibition & Sale opened with a reception at the Fallbrook Art Center on Feb. 9.

Show winners are:

Best of Show – $2,500 cash award: "Big Birds of Paradise" by Jerry Bowman of Michigan

First place – $2,000 cash award: "Veiled Smile" by Janic...