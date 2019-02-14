Advanced Slimming Technology helps to naturally slim, shape and tone

Omega Brain Health Nutrition and Wellness Center offers a low-level laser therapy to help naturally slim, shape and tone areas including the waist, hips, thighs and upper arms. It also increases collagen and elastin formation while contouring the body and creating a slimmer appearance.

According to Dr. Terry Rondberg, Omega Brain Health Nutrition and Wellness Center founder, LLLT has also been shown to enhance the body’s ability to heal itself while reducing pain. It is safe and painless, and results are often rapid with no side effects.

During treatment, those who choose LLLT will be placed lying down on a treatment table. Special pads will be positioned in strategic places on the body as the patient receives a 25-minute session.

Rondberg explained that the unique light emitted from Lipo-Melt causes the fat cell membranes to temporarily alter the permeability of the cell wall. This brief change allows some of the fat contents to seep out to where it can then be processed by the body. The process also increases collagen and elastin in the skin while creating a slimmer appearance.

After being released, the fat, which shrinks to a fraction of its regular size, is broken down into free fatty acids and glycerol and enters the bloodstream. Once in the bloodstream, the fatty acids can be either used as fuel or quickly eliminated by the body.

Rondberg said LipoMelt treatment can be effectively used on essentially every part of the body where localized fat deposits exist that are resistant to diet and exercise. This includes the waist, hips, upper legs, thighs and upper arms and results can be seen after just one treatment

For best results, Rondberg also recommended a detox or liver cleanse.

“Your liver is the ultimate filter to remove toxins and nutrient byproducts from the body,” he explained. “The fast release of fat can sometimes overwhelm the liver and for this reason a high quality liver cleanse is recommended.”

According to Rondberg, the results can be long-lasting; however, Lipomelt does not destroy fat cells but releases some of their contents. If a client’s caloric intake is significantly higher than they require, their body will eventually store fat again. For this reason, he recommends a maintenance program of once or twice per month after the desired results are attained.

Rondberg said there are no risks or side effects involved in using LipoMelt. It is considered a safe alternative to invasive procedures such as traditional liposuction. The LipoMelt treatment is 100 percent non-invasive and does not cause any bruising or scarring.

Although LipoMelt is very safe, there are the usual contraindications which include pregnancy, active cancer, pacemaker, HIV/AIDs, and Hepatitis C.

“No changes to the diet are required,” Rondberg said, “but patients can expect better results if they reduce their caloric intake somewhat and increase their water consumption.”

According to Rondberg, each session should be followed by 10 minutes of exercise or whole body vibration to stimulate circulation and help burn the fat that has been released. Omega Brain Health provides whole body vibration to patients who choose LLLT as a weight loss option.

Clients undergoing LipoMelt, which is based on over 40 years of research beginning with NASA experimentation, have noticed great improvement with cellulite as well as skin tone and texture.

Proof it really works

These five scientific peer-reviewed references were published in http://www.PubMed.gov, which contains medical research funded by the National Institutes of Health in the National Library of Medicine.

According to the article “Independent evaluation of low-level laser therapy at 635 nm for non-invasive body contouring of the waist, hips and thighs” by Boris J. McRae, “the non-invasive body-contouring segment continues to exhibit uninhibited growth, a trend that has provoked the emergence of numerous body-contouring devices. One particular device, low-level laser therapy at 635 nm, has exhibited promising clinical results. We performed an independent, physician-led trial to evaluate the utility of LLLT-635 nm for non-invasive body contouring of the waist, hips and thighs.”

In a 2013 issue of Seminars in cutaneous medicine and surgery, titled “Body contouring using 635-nm low level laser therapy” by M.S. Nestor and Zarraga J. Newburger, “Noninvasive body contouring has become one of the fastest-growing areas of esthetic medicine. Many patients appear to prefer nonsurgical less-invasive procedures owing to the benefits of fewer side effects and shorter recovery times. Increasingly, 635-nm low-level laser therapy has been used in the treatment of a variety of medical conditions and has been shown to improve wound healing, reduce edema and relieve acute pain. Within the past decade, LLLT has also emerged as a new modality for noninvasive body contouring.

“Research has shown that LLLT is effective in reducing overall body circumference measurements of specifically treated regions, including the hips, waist, thighs and upper arms, with recent studies demonstrating the long-term effectiveness of results. The treatment is painless, and there appears to be no adverse events associated with LLLT. The mechanism of action of LLLT in body contouring is believed to stem from photoactivation of cytochrome c oxidase within hypertrophic adipocytes, which, in turn, affects intracellular secondary cascades, resulting in the formation of transitory pores within the adipocytes’ membrane. The secondary cascades involved may include, but are not limited to, activation of cytosolic lipase and nitric oxide.

“Newly formed pores release intracellular lipids, which are further metabolized. Future studies need to fully outline the cellular and systemic effects of LLLT as well as determine optimal treatment protocols,” Nestor and Newburger said.

Dr. Terry Rondberg of Omega Brain Health Nutrition and Wellness Center said that low-level laser therapy melts fat away and has no known side effects.

Low-level laser therapy is a noninvasive, nonthermal approach to disorders requiring reduction of pain and inflammation and stimulation of healing and tissue regeneration. Within the last decade, LLLT started being investigated as an adjuvant to liposuction, for noninvasive body contouring, reduction of cellulite and improvement of blood lipid profile. LLLT may also aid autologous fat transfer procedures by enhancing the viability of adipocytes; however the underlying mechanism of actions for such effects still seems to be unclear. It is important, therefore, to understand the potential efficacy and proposed mechanism of actions of this new procedure for fat reduction.

Studies suggested that the therapy has a potential to be used in fat and cellulite reduction as well as in improvement of blood lipid profile without any significant side effects. One of the main proposed mechanism of actions is based upon production of transient pores in adipocytes, allowing lipids to leak out. Another is through activation of the complement cascade which could cause induction of adipocyte apoptosis and subsequent release of lipids.

Another article published in PubMed.gov is the “Efficacy of low-level laser therapy for body contouring and spot fat reduction.” Authors are “Caruso-Davis MK, Guillot TS, Podichetty VK, Mashtalir N, Dhurandhar NV, Dubuisson O, Yu Y, Greenway, Florida.”

Low-level laser therapy is commonly used in medical applications, but scientific studies of its efficacy and the mechanism by which it causes loss of fat from fat cells for body contouring are lacking. This study examined the effectiveness and mechanism by which 635–680 nm LLLT acts as a non-invasive body contouring intervention method.

Forty healthy men and women ages 18–65 years with a body mass index greater than 30 kilograms per meter squared were randomized 1:1 to laser or control treatment. Subject’s waistlines were treated for 30 minutes twice a week for four weeks. Standardized waist circumference measurements and photographs were taken before and after treatments 1, 3 and 8. Subjects were asked not to change their diet or exercise habits. In vitro assays were conducted to determine cell lysis, glycerol and triglyceride release.

Data were analyzed for those with body weight fluctuations within 1.5 kilogram during four weeks of the study. Each treatment gave a 0.4–0.5 centimeter loss in waist girth. Cumulative girth loss after four weeks was −2.15 centimeter or −0.78 ± 2.82 versus 1.35 ± 2.64 centimeters for the control group. A blinded evaluation of standardized pictures showed statistically significant cosmetic improvement after four weeks of laser treatment. In vitro studies suggested that laser treatment increases fat loss from adipocytes by release of triglycerides, without inducing lipolysis or cell lysis.

Omega Brain Health reviewed over 60 peer-reviewed papers on tissue repair and pain control and while most studies use low-level lasers, more recent studies reveal similar results with LED systems.

The studies showed positive results.

LLLT achieved safe and significant girth loss sustained over repeated treatments and cumulative over four weeks of eight treatments. The girth loss from the waist gave clinically and statistically significant cosmetic improvement.

For more information that LLLT works for fat loss and body contouring, read the following articles at the National Institute of Health.

