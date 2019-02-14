How to avoid cancer causing plastics

Ty Bollinger

Special to the Village News

Chemical companies promised the world that they would change the way people lived through science with plastics. They’re in everything these days, and avoiding them completely is next to impossible. So which types are relatively safe and which are the cancer-causing plastics to avoid?

The question is common with health-minded folks who are increasingly asking as they dig through their pantries whether or not they should keep drinking water out of plastic bottles or consume meal leftovers stored in plastic containers. It’s a battle of convenien...