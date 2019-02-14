Parkinson's disease support group to hear about visceral manipulation

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson Support Group will hold their monthly meeting Friday, Feb. 22, from 10 am to noon. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

This month’s speaker, Roeshan Shadravan, Ph.D., is osteopathic manual practitioner of integrative functional medicine, cellular nutrition, detox, natural pain resolution and brain and gut health. Shadravan is a performance, movement and manual sports medicine practitioner and educator with a focus on pain m...