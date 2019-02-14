Soups and Sweaters keep Daughters of Norway warm

The sisters of Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 have had a "Soups & Sweaters" luncheon at their January or February meeting every year since 2010. Norway has long cold winters so the theme fits with the group's mission to learn and share the Scandinavian culture.

However, there have been several years when the temperature was too warm to wear Scandinavian sweaters. This year, though, the weather cooperated with a rainy morning and a cool 58° high for Feb. 9.

Lodge sisters signed up ahead of time for soups, salads, bread and butter, cheese and crackers and desserts. Scandinavia...