911 painting travels to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The "Traveling 911 Memorial Painting"by Carlsbad artist Kelly Lucas was delivered to local firefighters at the North County Fire Protection District's administration building, Feb. 5.

Over the last four years, the painting has traveled to and been on display at other San Diego County fire departments and will be on display for the public to see for the next three months at NCFPD, 330 South Main Ave.

Lucas was commissioned to paint and deliver her painting to Ground Zero in New York to be auctioned off to raise money for the families of the fallen firefighters. It was purchased...