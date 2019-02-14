Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

BUSD approves final trustee area map

County education board to hold Feb. 28 hearing in Bonsall

 
Last updated 2/14/2019 at 8:39am



The Bonsall Unified School District plan to transition elections from at-large to by-trustee area needed a map of trustee areas as well as approval of the transition itself, and the BUSD board voted 5-0 Jan. 8 to approve a map option which had been presented by a demographic consultant.

"I'm hoping it will be a good system for Bonsall," said BUSD superintendent David Jones.

The election transition still must be approved by the San Diego County Office of Education, whose board will hold a Feb. 28 hearing at the Bonsall Community Center and will make a decision on approving the change at a su...



