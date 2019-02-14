BUSD approves final trustee area map

County education board to hold Feb. 28 hearing in Bonsall

The Bonsall Unified School District plan to transition elections from at-large to by-trustee area needed a map of trustee areas as well as approval of the transition itself, and the BUSD board voted 5-0 Jan. 8 to approve a map option which had been presented by a demographic consultant.

"I'm hoping it will be a good system for Bonsall," said BUSD superintendent David Jones.

The election transition still must be approved by the San Diego County Office of Education, whose board will hold a Feb. 28 hearing at the Bonsall Community Center and will make a decision on approving the change at a su...