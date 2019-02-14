CHP patrol car struck while at collision in Bonsall

On Thursday, Feb. 14, at approximately 9:33 a.m., a vehicle struck a California Highway Patrol vehicle that was assisting a motorist from a previous collision. The patrol vehicle was stopped within the center divider area on I-15 Northbound south of State Route 76, waiting for a tow truck to assist with the previous collision.

A white Honda Civic being driven by a 22-year-old female from Palm Springs approached the location of the patrol vehicle within the No. 1 lane.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver lost control to the left, entered the center divider and struck the rear of the stationary patrol vehicle. The officer was seat belted within the driver’s seat of the patrol vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries during the collision. The tow truck that was responding for the previous collision arrived and assisted both the driver that struck the patrol vehicle and the officer.

The California Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to adjust their driving habits during the current rainy weather conditions. Slowing the speed of your vehicle will allow additional time to react to unexpected events and conditions. Additionally, wearing seatbelts at all times, whether moving or stationary is recommended.