County library offers free financial wellness classes

Those holiday bills are rolling in, and money might be a bit tight right now. Or it’s the New Year, and residents have resolved to manage their finances in 2019, rather than letting the bills manage them.

Whatever the case, the San Diego County Library can help residents meet their financial goals. For the fourth year in a row, the County Library is partnering with San Diego County Credit Union to offer Financial Wellness Wednesdays, a series of free classes designed to help residents manage their money.

To get started, SDCCU has five tips residents can use right now to stretch dollars:...