Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tracy DeFore
County of San Diego Communications Office 

County library offers free financial wellness classes

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/14/2019 at 7:18am

Those holiday bills are rolling in, and money might be a bit tight right now. Or it’s the New Year, and residents have resolved to manage their finances in 2019, rather than letting the bills manage them.

Whatever the case, the San Diego County Library can help residents meet their financial goals. For the fourth year in a row, the County Library is partnering with San Diego County Credit Union to offer Financial Wellness Wednesdays, a series of free classes designed to help residents manage their money.

To get started, SDCCU has five tips residents can use right now to stretch dollars:...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/14/2019 20:00