Dreams come true at 'Night to Shine' event

Cari Hachmann

Special to the Village News

On the night of Feb. 8, North Coast Church in Vista was one of nearly 700 churches around the world to host an unforgettable prom night for people with special needs.

The 2019 Night to Shine event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, welcomed more than 230 guests with special needs aged 14 and older free of charge.

Tebow, a former Florida Gators quarterback and Christian, launched Night to Shine in 2014 as a way to show God’s love to those who are not often celebrated enough.

A Fallbrook mother said it was like a dream come true for her 21-yea...