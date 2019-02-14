Fallbrook Blanket Project receives $2,000 grant

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, recently received a grant of $2,000 from the Graef Family Foundation.

The Fallbrook Blanket Project was begun in November 2014 with the mission to provide blankets and other knitted or crocheted items to persons in need. To date, the project has created and given away over 350 twin-sized blankets and over 3,000 lap blankets, afghans, baby blankets, and other items.

Completed blankets and items have been given to worthy agencies including Fallbrook Senior Center Home Meals Delivery Program, Camp Pendleton Hospi...