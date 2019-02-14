Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook man in Oceanside crash that killed three family members

 
Last updated 2/14/2019 at 7:54am



   VISTA – A 19-year-old Oceanside man who allegedly plowed a pickup truck into an extended family's crowded car at an intersection near Buccaneer Beach while under the influence of drugs, killing a senior citizen and her two adult daughters and injuring three of their other relatives, was charged Feb. 7 with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while

intoxicated.

   Mason Robert Fish, who also faces felony and misdemeanor counts of DUI causing injury, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license, faces 13 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

