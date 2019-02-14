Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

FPUD to replace two crew support utility trucks

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/14/2019 at 7:02am



The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be replacing two crew support utility trucks.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0, Jan. 28, to approve the purchase of two Ford F550 pickup trucks along with a valve and vacuum system. The $237,444.80 expenditure covers $173,809.80 for the two trucks and $63,635.00 for the valve and vacuum system. One of the trucks will be used for the wastewater collection crew, and the other truck will be used for the annual valve maintenance program and for emergency shutdowns.

“The existing ones were at the end of their life and were becoming very expensive to maintain...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/14/2019 20:00