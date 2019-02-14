FPUD to replace two crew support utility trucks

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be replacing two crew support utility trucks.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0, Jan. 28, to approve the purchase of two Ford F550 pickup trucks along with a valve and vacuum system. The $237,444.80 expenditure covers $173,809.80 for the two trucks and $63,635.00 for the valve and vacuum system. One of the trucks will be used for the wastewater collection crew, and the other truck will be used for the annual valve maintenance program and for emergency shutdowns.

“The existing ones were at the end of their life and were becoming very expensive to maintain...