Highgate opens new suites for memory care residents

TEMECULA – Highgate Senior Living recently opened the second floor of its Cottage for new residents. The suites will accommodate an additional 18 memory care residents.

Highgate at Temecula opened its doors just over a year ago to positive reception in the community.

“We had always planned the second floor, but didn't expect to open it this quickly,” Adam Bryan, vice president of Highgate Senior Living, said. “Our suites are large, beautiful and many offer very unique living styles. In addition to two purpose-built memory care courtyards, our second-floor residents will enjoy a sec...