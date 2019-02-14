Judge rules jury can see CNN interview of Merritt

Before Charles “Chase” Merritt was arrested for the murders of Joseph and Summer McStay and their two young sons, CNN’s Randi Kaye interviewed him in relation to the killings.

In the interview, Merritt claimed to be the last person Joseph McStay saw before his disappearance. “When he left Rancho Cucamonga, nobody else, or I think there was another person he talked to,” Merritt said.

“But you were the last person he saw,” Kaye said.

“I’m definitely the last person he saw,” Merritt responded.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, San Bernardino County prosecutor Britt Imes sought to admit t...