Leon, Arias, Zinniger and Hanson named Students of the Month

Eric Leon, Ariana Arias and Joshua Zinniger of Fallbrook High School and Kelssea Hanson of Oasis High School were honored as the Students of the Month for February at the Student of the Month Breakfast at North Coast Church, Feb. 7.

Nominated by Cindy Riley and Chaila Archuleta-Moya, Eric Leon was honored first.

“He’s always had this quiet, intelligent presence, just kind of a deep patience, such a great listener, intellectual curiosity,” Riley said of Leon. “Recently he served as a tutor in one of my English 10 classes and it was really remarkable to see him work with young people....