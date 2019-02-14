Rotarians volunteer at food pantry

FALLBROOK – On Feb. 2, Rotary Club of Fallbrook members spent the morning serving the community at the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Donated food items were sorted, boxed, and prepared for distribution to those with hunger needs.

Both the Rotary Club of Fallbrook and the Fallbrook Food Pantry appreciate the community for its thoughtfulness and generosity in donating these food items.

Community service is a priority for the Rotary Club of Fallbrook and is part of Rotary International's motto of "Service Above Self". For more information, see www.fallbrookrotary.org.

