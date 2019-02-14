Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rotarians volunteer at food pantry

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/14/2019 at 8:20am

FALLBROOK – On Feb. 2, Rotary Club of Fallbrook members spent the morning serving the community at the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Donated food items were sorted, boxed, and prepared for distribution to those with hunger needs.

Both the Rotary Club of Fallbrook and the Fallbrook Food Pantry appreciate the community for its thoughtfulness and generosity in donating these food items.

Community service is a priority for the Rotary Club of Fallbrook and is part of Rotary International's motto of "Service Above Self". For more information, see www.fallbrookrotary.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018